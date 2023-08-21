Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVONIA, Mich. (WILX) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for missing endangered twins abducted in Livonia.
Michigan State Police said the 14-day-old twin boys—Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges—may be with two unidentified females, who are described to be African-American. The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.
Montana and Matthew are described as African-American and believed to be only wearing diapers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or 911.
