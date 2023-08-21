Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich. (WILX) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for missing endangered twins abducted in Livonia.

Michigan State Police said the 14-day-old twin boys—Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges—may be with two unidentified females, who are described to be African-American. The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.

(Michigan State Police)

(Michigan State Police)

Montana and Matthew are described as African-American and believed to be only wearing diapers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or 911.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.