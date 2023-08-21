1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person died, and two others are in critical condition after a crash Saturday.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal crash on Territorial Road near Parks Road in Waterloo Township on Aug. 19 just before 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver, a 20-year-old Jackson woman, along with two other adult passengers, was speeding east on Territorial Road. The driver then lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a large tree.

The backseat passenger, a 19-year-old Jackson man, died from his injuries from the crash. The driver and front seat passenger were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities said alcohol did not appear to contribute to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.