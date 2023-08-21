Advertise With Us

1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person died, and two others are in critical condition after a crash Saturday.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal crash on Territorial Road near Parks Road in Waterloo Township on Aug. 19 just before 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver, a 20-year-old Jackson woman, along with two other adult passengers, was speeding east on Territorial Road. The driver then lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a large tree.

The backseat passenger, a 19-year-old Jackson man, died from his injuries from the crash. The driver and front seat passenger were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities said alcohol did not appear to contribute to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Duplain Township advises people to avoid Elsie Dam after collapse
Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid
Charlotte’s future with commercial marijuana to be discussed in city council meeting

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/21/2023 Midday
Not as Hot to Start the Week
Jackson authorities search for missing 12-year-old
The Lansing Lugnuts closed out a 7-5 two-week homestand by winning four of six games against...
Extra Innings: Lugnuts outlast Loons
Green Oak Township officials search for suspect in hit-and-run crash