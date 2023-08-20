Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly vandalizing houses for a month in the Ovid area.

On Facebook, the City of Ovid Police Department posted about homes being hit by people throwing rocks through windows.

They said this has been a problem since Aug 5 with numerous homes being damaged.

Ovid officials said on Saturday night, Aug 20, two juveniles were caught by police with help from Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Criminal charges and restitution will be sought through the Clinton County Prosecutors Office,” said Chief L. Rousseau.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.