Advertise With Us

Two people caught in house vandalism in Ovid

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly vandalizing houses for a month in the Ovid area.

On Facebook, the City of Ovid Police Department posted about homes being hit by people throwing rocks through windows.

They said this has been a problem since Aug 5 with numerous homes being damaged.

Ovid officials said on Saturday night, Aug 20, two juveniles were caught by police with help from Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Criminal charges and restitution will be sought through the Clinton County Prosecutors Office,” said Chief L. Rousseau.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplain Township advises people to avoid Elsie Dam after collapse
First responders in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road
Detroit Tigers release veteran catcher Eric Haase, sign free agent C Carson Kelly with eye on future
“A place for them to gather, and really create friendships.”
‘Baby Cafe’ Opens in Charlotte
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten

Latest News

PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire
Community celebrates their pride in Jackson
WILX Weather Webcast 8/20/2023 PM
Another Heat Spike Later this Week
First Alert Weather Saturday webcast from WILX News 10
Hot And Humid Today