Michigan State football signs ‘final piece’ in special bond with Mason Calveneau

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker is currently in the midst of putting together his 2024 recruiting class as the Sept. 1 season-opener nears.

Tucker has picked up steam as of late on the recruiting trail, but Saturday may have landed his biggest signing yet.

9-year-old and Lansing native Mason Calveneau signed his letter of intent for the Michigan State football program following its scrimmage Saturday morning, signifying a special day and special bond for the lifelong Spartan fan currently battling cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus.

“We’re happy today to sign Mason,” Tucker said. “He represents everything that we want in a Spartan Dawg. He’s got a relentless mindset, tough discipline and selflessness.”

All of this was made possible by Mason’s partnership with Team Impact, which is an organization that connects children facing serious illness with college athletes throughout the country.

Team Impact has had a largely successful placement rate, as officials said the initiative has paired over 3,000 children with more than 750 college athletic programs since 2011.

“This was very special. I teared up a little bit,” Mason’s father John Calveneau said. “I know it’s symbolic, but it’s still a huge deal to be part of the Spartan family.”

Mason was surrounded by the entire MSU football team, with several players standing right by his side as he put his official fingerprint down on his National Letter of Intent.

Mel Tucker and @MSU_Football signed their most important recruit today, as the team linked up with @GoTeamIMPACT to sign 9-year-old Mason to the program.



One of the players by his side was freshman linebacker Jordan Hall.

Hall had a constant smile on his face during the whole ceremony and knows his role he plays in giving back to the community.

“Being able to wear the green and white is an opportunity enough to give back to the community that supports us so much,” Hall said. “Community here is everything. We want fans coming to our games and we have to return that favor. It’s not just us a transaction. We really love giving back to our community.”

The Calveneau family said Saturday marked their third encounter with Tucker’s football program and say none of what they’ve been able to experience with Michigan State would be possible without the help of Team Impact.

“They’re amazing to work with. They’re paying for Mason to be apart of this for two years,” Calveneau said. “They always do something. They always provide opportunities for families like ours.”

With now an entire football program in Mason and his family’s corner, Saturday was a day the Calveneau’s will cherish for the rest of their lives.

“Every kid that comes up here and signs their letter of intent, it’s a once in a lifetime thing,” Calveneau said. “When you’re special needs like Mason, you don’t get to do that. I know it’s symbolic, but it’s a big deal.”

