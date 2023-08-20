Future of marijuana to be touched on in Charlotte City Council meeting

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - City Council members and people who live in Charlotte will discuss the future of commercial marijuana on Monday.

On Aug. 21, officials will have a public hearing on two ordinances that involve marijuana establishments in Charlotte. People have five minutes to present their comments about the ordinances on Monday starting at 7 p.m.

People who want to learn more about the ordinances can click here to view the Charlotte City Council’s proposed agenda.

People can join in person or online to comment, as well as send written comments prior to the meeting.

