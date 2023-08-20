Advertise With Us

Future of marijuana to be touched on in Charlotte City Council meeting

(Quinn Gorham)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - City Council members and people who live in Charlotte will discuss the future of commercial marijuana on Monday.

On Aug. 21, officials will have a public hearing on two ordinances that involve marijuana establishments in Charlotte. People have five minutes to present their comments about the ordinances on Monday starting at 7 p.m.

People who want to learn more about the ordinances can click here to view the Charlotte City Council’s proposed agenda.

People can join in person or online to comment, as well as send written comments prior to the meeting.

