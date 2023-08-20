Advertise With Us

First responders on the scene in Meridian Twp. on Raindrop Road

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Police and ambulances are in the area of Raindrop Road Saturday night.

News 10 is on the scene and saw four Meridian Police cars, joined by an ambulance and two Meridian Fire Trucks. Officials on the scene can be seen making calls.

It is unknown at this time what happened and if anyone has been affected.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

