First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another muggy day, but the temperatures will be cooler with high temperatures in the low 80s. Partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures near 60º. Tuesday should end up being a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80º.

First Alert: The mid-week period could be active. We have a pretty good chance of seeing thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Any thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Thursday is still expected to be a very hot day with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The heat index Thursday will climb above 100.

Friday promises to be a mostly sunny day and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. We do have the small chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm Friday. Big changes move in for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 21, 2023

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1955

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1894

Jackson Record High: 97º 1966

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1950

