PHOTOS: Drivers slow down for I-69 car fire

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A large van fire had drivers on I-69 slowing down on their commute.

On westbound I-69 in Bath Township, a van was engulfed in flames late Sunday afternoon. A News 10 viewer submitted these photos from the scene:

(WILX viewer Victoria)

(WILX viewer Victoria)

(WILX viewer Victoria)

News 10 arrived on the scene and saw the burnt van being towed away.

It is unknown how the van caught fire or if anyone was affected.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

