Community celebrates their pride in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds gathered in Jackson Saturday afternoon for the annual Jackson Pride Festival.

People lined the streets of Jackson enjoying parades and a variety of fun activities. The celebration started with the Walk of Pride, where participants gathered at the Consumers Energy Plaza, leading to Michigan Avenue toward Horace Blackman Park and the True Community Credit Union City Square.

Rebecca Calkins who is a Jackson Pride board member, said pride is a chance to get more inclusive.

“We just wanna provide an opportunity that the LGBTQ community can gather and then also do some advocacy work around, making sure that Jackson County is an inclusive and accepting community,” said Calkins.

The 2023 event was the community’s fifth pride celebration.

