Lansing nonprofit strengthens community through health and wellness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Lansing learned how to live a healthier, wealthier life at The Robin Theater in REO Town Saturday.

Local nonprofit Ourspace 517 brought back its Health and Wellness Conference, as part of its annual Health and Wellness Weekend event. Founder Mikeyy Austin said the conference is an opportunity for community members to connect over issues that can be difficult to discuss.

“When we think about the concepts of health, wellness and financial wellbeing, a lot of those things are intersected,” he said. “But we don’t always talk about those intersections.”

Austin’s group is focused on building up Lansing’s many neighborhoods through art and education. He said Ourspace 517 often utilizes local venues, like The Robin, as an accessible space for that education.

This year’s conference welcomed a number of guest speakers, who offered expert advice from their fields of bodily, mental, and financial health. They’re all discussions that Epicenter of Worship Pastor Sean Holland said are especially necessary for Lansing’s Black community.

“This is a big conversation, but a necessary conversation,” he said. “This is a part of who we are. We’re creative, and we’re thinking of the future, as well as honoring the past.”

Representatives from number of nearby businesses and organizations took the stage to share with the audience, including the Lansing Area Federal Credit Union, the Capitol Area Housing Partnership and Astera Credit Union. Together, they spoke about creating generational wealth, repairing credit scores, and giving dollars back to the community.

Longtime Lansing resident and entrepreneur Mary Love-Harris, often known as Reverand Harris in the community, said she’s leaving the conference with one key takeaway.

“You have to be able to have vision in order to be creative, and to be artistic, and to be your best version of your authentic self,” she said. “So if I don’t have vision, I’m just existing.”

Conversations about health and wellness don’t have to end with the conference. Austin and fellow Ourspace 517 organizers say it only takes reaching out once, to help lift a neighbor up.

