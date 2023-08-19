First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a very comfortable Saturday with highs in the 70s the heat and humid spike up today. Temperatures this afternoon climb to near 90º and with higher humidity the heat index returns to the mid to upper 90s. It remains rather humid Monday, but we will be cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday high temperatures will be near 80º. We are not done with the heat just yet with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and the mid 90s Thursday. Cooler air returns for next weekend.

Today we hold on to mostly sunny skies across the area. A weak front drops through tonight and will stir up a few clouds. Plan on partly cloudy skies tonight and Monday. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day Tuesday through Thursday. We do have a small chance of a couple of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 20, 2023

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1916

Lansing Record Low: 33° 1885

Jackson Record High: 101º 1916

Jackson Record Low: 42º 1914

