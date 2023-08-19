Advertise With Us

Duplain Township advises people to avoid Elsie Dam after collapse

(Duplain Township)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials warned people to avoid the Elsie Dam after it collapsed on Thursday.

On Friday, Aug 18, the Duplain Township Facebook page posted pictures of the collapsed Elsie Dam that fell apart the day prior. The township said they contacted the proper authorities to inspect the dam and let them know the next steps for the area.

On Saturday, the township hosted a special township meeting on the dam failure.

Officials are advising people to stay off the dam.

