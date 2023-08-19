Advertise With Us

Boil water advisory lifted for over 100 BWL customers

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for over 100 Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) customers on Saturday.

BWL said the advisory has been lifted for 103 customers on W. Grand River between Grove Rd. and Forest Hills Rd after testing came back negative for any bacteria.

This comes after a water main break on Friday, that resulted in a loss of water pressure.

Read: Over 100 BWL customers under boil water advisory following water main break

The customers affected were in the area of W Grand River Avenue between Grove Road and Forest Hills Road, including Industrial Parkway, National Parkway, John Henry Drive, S. Lowell Rd between W. Grand River and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

BWL said tap water is now safe to use for all purposes for those customers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
14 alleged fake electors appear in Ingham County Court
Widow of a military veteran shares the uphill battle she never expected to face
Struggling against the system: Widow of military vet fights to keep her home
Over 100 BWL customers under boil water advisory following water main break

Latest News

Detroit Tigers release veteran catcher Eric Haase, sign free agent C Carson Kelly with eye on future
WILX Weather Webcast 8/19/2023 PM
Hotter and Muggy on Sunday
Duplain Township advises people to avoid Elsie Dam after collapse
First Alert Weather Saturday webcast from WILX News 10
Hot Days Ahead