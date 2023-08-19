Boil water advisory lifted for over 100 BWL customers

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for over 100 Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) customers on Saturday.

BWL said the advisory has been lifted for 103 customers on W. Grand River between Grove Rd. and Forest Hills Rd after testing came back negative for any bacteria.

This comes after a water main break on Friday, that resulted in a loss of water pressure.

The customers affected were in the area of W Grand River Avenue between Grove Road and Forest Hills Road, including Industrial Parkway, National Parkway, John Henry Drive, S. Lowell Rd between W. Grand River and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

BWL said tap water is now safe to use for all purposes for those customers.

