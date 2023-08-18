Advertise With Us

Wonderful stretch of weather ahead and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a great stretch of weather ahead of us! First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the details. Plus Studio 10′s Rachelle Legrand joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what’s on Friday’s show and we check in with the rest of the news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1899
  • Lansing Record Low: 40° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1947
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1963

