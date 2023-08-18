Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Dry, warmer weekend ahead

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We get a chance to dry out over the next few days with our next chance of rain holding off until possibly Thursday night. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

Traffic impacted by water main break on W Grand River Ave at National Pkwy in Watertown Twp
Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making...
Confessed Oxford High School shooter to appear in court
14 of 16 alleged fake electors to appear in court
BUS I-96 (W Grand River Avenue) at National Parkway is shut down to one lane early Friday...
W Grand River Ave at National Pkwy in Watertown Twp down to 1 lane due to water main break