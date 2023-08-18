Weather Extra: Dry, warmer weekend ahead
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We get a chance to dry out over the next few days with our next chance of rain holding off until possibly Thursday night. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.
