Advertise With Us

W Grand River Ave at National Pkwy in Watertown Twp down to 1 lane due to water main break

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - BUS I-96 (W Grand River Avenue) at National Parkway is shut down to one lane early Friday morning due to a water main break.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the water main break at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

News 10 is at the scene and sees BWL addressing the water main break.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates, and see the latest updates on the traffic using News 10′s First Alert traffic map.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
Dry And Warmer This Weekend
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the storm.
Perry City Council meets for first time following damaging tornado
Widow of a military veteran shares the uphill battle she never expected to face
Struggling against the system: Widow of military vet fights to keep her home
Of Heumann Interest: MSU pitcher donates NIL money to Miracle League
Of Heumann Interest: MSU pitcher donates NIL money to Miracle League