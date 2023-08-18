W Grand River Ave at National Pkwy in Watertown Twp down to 1 lane due to water main break

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - BUS I-96 (W Grand River Avenue) at National Parkway is shut down to one lane early Friday morning due to a water main break.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the water main break at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

News 10 is at the scene and sees BWL addressing the water main break.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates, and see the latest updates on the traffic using News 10′s First Alert traffic map.

