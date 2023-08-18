Struggling against the system: Widow of military vet fights to keep her home

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - It was always meant to be their forever home, but after the sudden death of her husband, Jamie Worthington came close to losing it.

When Worthington’s husband, Dave, retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service, his combat injuries left him fully disabled. Under Michigan’s General Property Tax Act, Dave’s disability exempted him from paying property taxes on their house in Dewitt. It was only after Dave passed away in February 2019 that Worthington saw just how fragile this veteran benefit is.

“It’s really hard, kind of like you’re grieving again,” she said. “Because I’m grieving the home that I shared with my husband that I don’t get to keep.”

Despite Worthington continuing to make monthly mortgage payments, her home was foreclosed on because of the unpaid property taxes, and put up for auction, before being purchased by U.S. Veterans Affairs. In a statement to News 10, a spokesperson for Worthington’s mortgage company, Mr. Cooper, said, while the company cannot comment on customer matters due to privacy, “we exhaust every option available to us to help customers resolve the issue prior to a foreclosure.”

Similarly, the Federal VA told News 10 it works closely with mortgage companies servicing VA-backed loans, like Worthington’s, and that together, they explore all options available to avoid foreclosure. When Worthington was notified that she’d be losing her home, she inquired about buying it back, but said she was told it wasn’t possible.

“The realtor working for the VA had called me and said, ‘the VA owns your home, you’ve got three weeks to be out,’” she said. “I was pretty hysterical. I cannot possibly pack mine and my husband’s belongings in three weeks and find a place to live.”

Friend, fellow veteran spouse and realtor, Stacey McDuffie, said she’s seen the VA let down veteran families before. When she first heard about Worthington’s situation, she feared the implications it had for her own family, and the families of the dozens of other veterans she knows.

“It makes you think,” she said. “If you’re a military spouse and your spouse passes away before you, this is what I’m left with.”

McDuffie said it’s time the state of Michigan take action by changing the property tax exemption, and other laws affecting surviving spouse benefits. Having lived under VA systems in other parts of the country, she said there’s plenty of work Michigan needs to do to catch up.

“I feel like here in the state of Michigan, there are a lot of opportunities for us to handle this at the state level, to really look at what are veteran needs here,” she said.

To save her home, Worthington and McDuffie reached out to any officials who would listen, sending letters to the state and federal VA, and lawmakers like Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, (D) MI-07, who also took action by sending a letter of her own to fellow legislators. Congresswoman Slotkin also issued the following statement on Worthington’s case to News 10:

“Ensuring veteran benefits are extended to spouses has been a long-time priority for my constituent services team, so when Jamie contacted us in June we immediately jumped into action.

This is an issue of state law given something called the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption, but my team took up the cause and has been working with our state and local partners in an effort to assist her. We also sent a letter directly to Secretary McDonough, the head of the VA, to create as much of a chance as possible to save her house. I’m so glad the state Senate did its part to clarify the law and that the Michigan House is showing movement as well to accomplish this quickly.” '

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency eventually caught on to Worthington’s story as well and felt compelled to assist. Assistant Director Robert Near said he was surprised there hadn’t been any intervention sooner, or any sympathy for Worthington’s struggle.

“It blew my mind that there wasn’t more compassion and willingness to do maybe a reverse mortgage, or put the payments on the end, or just rework it,” he said. “It was really unfortunate to see that considering how many opportunities and options there are in that world.”

Near said as word of Worthington’s situation spread, state and federal officials worked together to convince the VA to reconsider her case.

“Which we’re hopeful that there’s going to be a positive resolution, and Miss Worthington is able to keep her home,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal, right.”

State Rep. Jennifer Conlin, (D) Washtenaw County, is a member of the state committee on Military, Veterans and Homeland Security. They’re working to amend the veteran property tax exemption rule, in hopes that situations like Worthington’s can be prevented.

“Everything that happened to her is exactly what we’re trying to avoid,” she said. “And trying to be sure that in the event that somebody loses their spouse, that’s the veteran, that that dependent, that spouse can continue to live in that property.”

Worthington is now working on a settlement with the VA to keep the home that she and Dave bought. She said she’s thankful to have a continued support system in her children, and in her Dewitt community, who kept up with her story as she posted updates on Facebook.

No matter how the VA settles, she said she’ll be facing closing costs and other settlement expenses. But along the way, people have been offering donations through her GoFundMe page, which she said has helped to ease the burden.

She’s optimistic about the future, but said she wants both the VA and other veteran families to learn from her journey.

“I think they really need that communication, for not only the veterans, but the families as well,” she said. “It really lacks.”

