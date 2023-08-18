Shakeup Continues For U. S. Women’s Soccer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The general manager of the U. S. women’s national soccer team is departing her post. Kate Markgraf, 46, is leaving when her contract expires at the end of the month. The news comes one day after manage Vlatko Andonovski resigned. The American team was eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden in the Women’s World Cup.

