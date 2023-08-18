Advertise With Us

Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in Scituate, Rhode Island. Storms rolled through the area Friday.(Source: WJAR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off an interstate highway Friday morning as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, a fire official said.

Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said firefighters responded to Interstate 295 after reports of a car lifted off the road by a tornado. The driver was shaken up but unharmed, he said.

“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Iannuccilli said. She was not injured, he said: “She was shaken up more than anything.”

The tornado moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, but there were no reported injuries, Iannuccilli said.

Across New England, storms toppled trees, flooded roads and made for hazardous driving. Parts of Vermont faced the possibility of flash flooding while residents and businesses were still rebuilding from extensive flooding this summer.

The National Weather Service said the central, northeastern and southern parts of Vermont were under a hazardous weather outlook Friday and into the night, with the forecast calling for thunderstorms capable of producing flooding. Damaging winds were also possible.

Rain was expected in Vermont into Saturday, with some areas getting as much as an inch. Storms earlier in the summer dropped as much as two months’ worth of rain in parts of the state in the span of a couple of days.

Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine were under flood advisories, while Essex County, Massachusetts, was under a flood warning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Car with 2 people falls into sinkhole
President Joe Biden has opened a Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David