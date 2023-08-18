Advertise With Us

Ravens Sign Free Agent Clowney

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens are looking for depth at the position It’s a one year deal worth $2.5 million-- it could rise to $6 million with incentives. Clowney was the first overall draft pick in 2014 out of South Carolina.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski watches play during the Women's World Cup round of...
Shakeup Continues For U. S. Women’s Soccer
Lions season tickets sold out
Lions Cut Receiver Mims
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Busy Soccer Week End For Michigan State Teams
In her debut in the Garnet and Gold, Taylor Huff made her name known as her goal in the 86th...
Court Unifies Soccer Tournament For MHSAA