Ravens Sign Free Agent Clowney

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens are looking for depth at the position It’s a one year deal worth $2.5 million-- it could rise to $6 million with incentives. Clowney was the first overall draft pick in 2014 out of South Carolina.

