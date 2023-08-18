Possible harmful algal bloom found in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency issued a public health advisory after a suspected harmful algal bloom (HAB) was found in Lake Diane, Hillsdale County.

Harmful algal blooms are caused by cyanobacteria, which sometimes can produce toxins called cyanotoxins that can harm pets and people. Cyanotoxins can cause illness, appearing within hours to days after exposure. The severity of the illness will depend on the type of toxin and length of exposure.

Water samples were taken from the lake on Aug. 15, 2023. Officials found cyanobacteria formations on the northeast side of the lake. Laboratory testing for the presence of cyanotoxins is pending.

“Lake Diane residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid any discolored water, scums, or algal matter, including floating rust-colored mats or clumps. Cyanobacteria can turn their toxins on and off, and the level of toxin can change. Water sample results will be available from EGLE in the coming days,” says Paul Andriacchi, Environmental Health Director. “Thank you to the area homeowner who took photos and submitted the information to the EGLE Environmental Assistance Center. Their actions allowed EGLE staff to evaluate the situation in a timely manner.”

The health agency provided the following tips that can help protect people and animals from HABs:

Recognition: An algal bloom will cause a tint to the water and sometimes appear as scum, clumps, or may look like paint floating on the water.

Report: Contact the EGLE Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 or email AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov . Sending photos is helpful to investigating staff.

Response: Steps you can take to avoid illness:

Avoid direct contact or swallowing water in an area with a visible algae bloom. This includes swimming, boating, tubing, skiing, playing in or allowing pets in the water or on the shoreline in active bloom areas.

If no scum is visible, but you cannot see your feet when standing knee-deep (after the sediment has settled), avoid bathing, immersion of your head or ingesting.

Wear loose-fitting clothing in the openings to reduce the chances of rashes.

Shower or wash once ashore is always recommended, especially if you have had contact with algal material.

Livestock and pets should not drink from the water. They should be washed off when ashore to keep them from licking contaminated legs, faces, paws, bellies, and coats. Provide animals with a separate, clean source of drinking water.

Contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian if you, your child, your livestock, or your pet becomes sick after contact with the water.

To learn more about HABs, visit www.michigan.gov/habs

Skin or water spray contact with cyanotoxins may result in the following:

Rashes, hives, or skin blisters

Runny eyes and noses or asthma-like symptoms

Throat irritation

Swallowing large amounts of water containing cyanotoxins while swimming, wading, or playing in the water may cause:

Flu-like symptoms

Gastrointestinal illness

Neurotoxic symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, numbness, headaches, dizziness, or difficulty breathing.

Swallowing large amounts of cyanotoxins can harm the liver or kidneys.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.