Advertise With Us

Over 100 BWL customers under boil water advisory following water main break

(Gray Media)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said 103 customers are under a boil water advisory following the water main break in the area of W Grand River Avenue and National Parkway early Friday morning.

Due to the water main break, W Grand River Avenue at National Parkway closed for hours on Aug. 18. The break resulted in a loss of water pressure. BWL said crews are at the scene to replace the main, and it is expected to be completed Friday evening.

The customers affected are in the area of W Grand River Avenue between Grove Road and Forest Hills Road, including Industrial Parkway, National Parkway, John Henry Drive, S. Lowell Rd between W. Grand River and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

Water for those impacted should be brought to a boil and continuously boiled for one minute before use, or use bottled water until further notice. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

“We know this is an inconvenience for our customers, but we want to take every precaution to ensure we’re delivering safer water,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “This is the second break in the same area, so we are working on replacing the broken section with a new main.”

BWL is conducting water quality tests and further details will be shared after test results are received.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

14 of 16 alleged fake electors appear in court
Accessible parking placard renewals available to purchase online for Michiganders
Wayne Lusardi, Michigan's state maritime archaeologist with the Department of Natural Resources...
Wreckage from Tuskegee airman’s plane that crashed during WWII training recovered from Lake Huron
Possible harmful algal bloom found in Hillsdale County