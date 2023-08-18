Over 100 BWL customers under boil water advisory following water main break

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said 103 customers are under a boil water advisory following the water main break in the area of W Grand River Avenue and National Parkway early Friday morning.

Due to the water main break, W Grand River Avenue at National Parkway closed for hours on Aug. 18. The break resulted in a loss of water pressure. BWL said crews are at the scene to replace the main, and it is expected to be completed Friday evening.

The customers affected are in the area of W Grand River Avenue between Grove Road and Forest Hills Road, including Industrial Parkway, National Parkway, John Henry Drive, S. Lowell Rd between W. Grand River and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

Water for those impacted should be brought to a boil and continuously boiled for one minute before use, or use bottled water until further notice. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

“We know this is an inconvenience for our customers, but we want to take every precaution to ensure we’re delivering safer water,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “This is the second break in the same area, so we are working on replacing the broken section with a new main.”

BWL is conducting water quality tests and further details will be shared after test results are received.

