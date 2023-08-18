Love Lansing Like A Local at Looking Glass Brewing Company!

Dewitt, Mich. (WILX) - Its not just the perfect place to have a beer, but enjoy great food and entertainment all at the same time!

Dewitt is home to some of the best breweries, including Looking Glass Brewing Company.

With their own in-house craft made beer, wine and ciders, there is something on tap for everyone’s taste buds.

But a great drink is not all that’s there...bring your girlfriends for ladies night.

Gather the family for trivia, plus check out more of their events occuring in September!

For more information, visit https://www.lansing.org/.

