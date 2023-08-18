Lions Cut Receiver Mims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have waived injured wide receiver Denzel Mims. He was obtained a month ago from the New York Jets. Mims suffered an ankle injury during a recent practice and he added a calf injury a short time later. Mims becomes an unrestricted free agent. Few if any Lions starters are expected to play in Saturday’s 1pm pre season game at Ford Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

