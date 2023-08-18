Jackson County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Pick Your Price’ adoption event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to adopt a new furry family member, you can pick one up at your own price Saturday at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

There are about 20 adult dogs and cats available with the promotion.

Even though you can adopt for any price, you must fill out paperwork to apply. If you are serious about getting a new pet, you are encouraged to visit.

“Come on in and visit. It’s nice to come in and meet the dogs and cats available and see which one is a good fit for your family,” said Amy Kinder, with the Jackson County Animal Shelter. “We have indoor and outdoor meeting space now, so you can do one on one to get to know the dog you are considering adopting and get to know their personality a little bit.”

The promotion is available for anyone, not just residents of Jackson County.

The last pick-your-price adoption is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a pet supply surplus sale and flea market.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

