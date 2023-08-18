Advertise With Us

Howell Melon Festival kicks off, showcases new hybrid ‘Howell Melon’ variety

The Howell Melon Festival is kicking off its 63rd year.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Howell Melon Festival is kicking off its 63rd year.

This year, it’s showcasing the Howell Melon, a hybrid that reportedly can only be found in Howell.

The festival features a lot of activities, including a scavenger hunt, line dancing and melon-flavored treats.

“This year’s excitement is all about bringing back our vendor fair to Grand River. So, our vendors are going to line Grand River,” said Jordan Jones. “We have all sorts of arts and crafts, business, retail vendors that are going to be here starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.”

The festival runs through Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

“A place for them to gather, and really create friendships.”
‘Baby Cafe’ Opens in Charlotte
Howell Melon Festival kicks off, showcases new hybrid ‘Howell Melon’ variety
Howell Melon Festival kicks off, showcases new hybrid ‘Howell Melon’ variety
What the Tech: Going to Harvard from your phone?
Those living in Michigan are familiar with advertisements that highlight its many tourist...
New Michigan advertisements focus on human rights