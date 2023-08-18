Howell Melon Festival kicks off, showcases new hybrid ‘Howell Melon’ variety

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Howell Melon Festival is kicking off its 63rd year.

This year, it’s showcasing the Howell Melon, a hybrid that reportedly can only be found in Howell.

The festival features a lot of activities, including a scavenger hunt, line dancing and melon-flavored treats.

“This year’s excitement is all about bringing back our vendor fair to Grand River. So, our vendors are going to line Grand River,” said Jordan Jones. “We have all sorts of arts and crafts, business, retail vendors that are going to be here starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.”

The festival runs through Sunday.

