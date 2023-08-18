Full on Frenzy: Olivet Eagles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Olivet is turning to a former head coach to keep them on track this season. Gabe Priddy has been the man in charge before and he was on staff in recent years but this year returns as the head coach in a program that has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years.

The Eagles have not had a losing season in football since 2007 and have compiled an accumulative record of 46-and-14 over the past 6 seasons. But the sledding gets a bit tougher this season as Olivet has moved to the highly competitive CAAC White Division.

The Eagles open the season August 25th against Remus Chippewa Hills then in week 2 they open the CAAC White schedule against defending league champion Portland.

You can hear our conversations with coach Gabe Priddy and senior tight end Jackson Sinclair in the video player above.

