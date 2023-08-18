Full on Frenzy: Dansville Aggies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

The Dansville Aggies try to fight the numbers game and stay afloat in the highly competitive CMAC but do have a senior quarterback with experience running their offense this season. Trent Ackerson hopes to utilize his experience and leadership ability to help Dansville improve on a 3-and-6 record last season.

The Aggies have not made the state playoffs since 2020 and this group could be the one to get them back there. Zach Mendez begins his second season as head coach and he has a young team but enough key players returning to be competitive.

The Aggies open the season Friday, August 25th at home vs. nearby rival Leslie.

You can hear our conversations with Coach Zach Mendez and senior quarterback Trent Ackerson in the video player above.

