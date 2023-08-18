First Alert Weather Forecast

Advertise With Us

Dry and warmer this weekend
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We get a chance to dry out over the next few days with our next chance of rain holding off until possibly Thursday night. Today we see plenty of sunshine and it will be breezy with wind gusts near 25 MPH at times. Today will be cool by August standards with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Don’t be surprised if you see a little smoke in the air today from the wildfires in Canada. Tonight under mostly clear skies we drop back to near 50º. I would not be surprised to see a few readings in the 40s early Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. We will be warming up this weekend, too with highs near 80º Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected each day Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 80s each day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1899
  • Lansing Record Low: 40° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1947
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1963

