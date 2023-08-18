First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We get a chance to dry out over the next few days with our next chance of rain holding off until possibly Thursday night. Today we see plenty of sunshine and it will be breezy with wind gusts near 25 MPH at times. Today will be cool by August standards with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Don’t be surprised if you see a little smoke in the air today from the wildfires in Canada. Tonight under mostly clear skies we drop back to near 50º. I would not be surprised to see a few readings in the 40s early Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. We will be warming up this weekend, too with highs near 80º Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected each day Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 80s each day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1899

Lansing Record Low: 40° 1895

Jackson Record High: 97º 1947

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1963

