DeWitt man accused of stealing from legally blind 90-year-old woman to stand trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 56-year-old man from DeWitt was bound over for trial on several felony embezzlement charges.

The charges stem from an elder abuse scheme in which Peter Counseller allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old blind woman to pay for his mortgage, vacations and other personal expenses between 2020 and 2021.

He also allegedly did not report the income on his tax returns.

Counseller was taken into custody and charged in early June.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that Counseller will stand trial on one count of embezzlement by an agent in excess of $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in excess of $100,000, and two counts of filing false tax returns.

“Many in our state work their entire lives to build a comfortable retirement, and it’s tragic they must then worry about protecting their life savings from predators in positions of authority over their assets,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

All charges are felonies. Each embezzlement count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and each tax count is punishable by five years in prison.

His next court date has not yet been set.

