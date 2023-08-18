Advertise With Us

DeWitt man accused of stealing from legally blind 90-year-old woman to stand trial

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 56-year-old man from DeWitt was bound over for trial on several felony embezzlement charges.

The charges stem from an elder abuse scheme in which Peter Counseller allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old blind woman to pay for his mortgage, vacations and other personal expenses between 2020 and 2021.

He also allegedly did not report the income on his tax returns.

Counseller was taken into custody and charged in early June.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that Counseller will stand trial on one count of embezzlement by an agent in excess of $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in excess of $100,000, and two counts of filing false tax returns.

“Many in our state work their entire lives to build a comfortable retirement, and it’s tragic they must then worry about protecting their life savings from predators in positions of authority over their assets,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

All charges are felonies. Each embezzlement count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and each tax count is punishable by five years in prison.

His next court date has not yet been set.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: MSU leads AI research grant
Jackson County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Pick Your Price’ adoption event
Fostering with Happy Feet Rescue
Love Lansing Like A Local
Love Lansing Like A Local at Looking Glass Brewing Company