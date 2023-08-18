Court Unifies Soccer Tournament For MHSAA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A U. S. District Court has approved a change in the format in the state soccer tournaments for the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Since 2007-08, each Peninsula held separate tournaments-- U. P. girls in the fall, boys in the spring and vice versa for the genders in the Lower Peninsula. Beginning immediately, one state tournament will be held involving both peninsulas, boys in the fall and girls in the spring.

