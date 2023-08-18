Confessed Oxford High School shooter to appear in court

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Confessed Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is expected to return to court Friday. It is the fourth day of the hearing that will determine if he will face a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

WARNING: Many details of the school shooting were discussed in this hearing, including details from Crumbley’s journal (drawings, profanity), first-hand accounts of the incident, internet searches done leading up to the shooting, and audio recordings of Crumbley himself describing his plans.

Crumbley pled guilty in October to 24 felonies, including terrorism, in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School. Although he was convicted as an adult and therefore faces mandatory sentences of life in prison, he is now 17 years old and still considered a minor. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that sentencing for minors facing life in prison without the chance for parole must be considered differently than adults.

In the previous hearing, defense attorneys made their case that Crumbley’s mental health issues and upbringing were contributing factors to the mass shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people. They said untreated mental illness was a major contributing factor for why the then 15-year-old opened fire at Oxford High School.

