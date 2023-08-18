Clinton County to hold waterfowl hunt in Fall 2023

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County will be holding a waterfowl hunt at Clinton Lakes County Park this fall.

The goal of the waterfowl hunt is to manage nuisance geese. According to county officials, goose droppings found on swimming beaches, picnic areas, trails and other areas is not only unpleasant to view—the goose droppings can be carried by rainwater into lakes and streams, increasing the bacteria that can cause waterborne illness in humans. Once the presence of bacteria reaches unhealthy levels, swimming beaches must be closed to the public.

The year-round resident goose population in Clinton Lakes and Francis Motz County Parks is about 700. In the fall, the population grows to 1,000 or more birds when migratory flocks join the local birds. When unmanaged, Clinton County officials said the goose population will continue to grow, worsening an existing bad situation.

The Parks and Green Space Commission will accept applications for a managed waterfowl hunt on ten days in 2023.

The deadline for the drawing is Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. The drawing will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, to select six successful applicants for every ten days when waterfowl hunting will be allowed in Clinton Lakes Park. Successful applicants will be provided a Hunting Permit for their approved dates. Each permit holder may be accompanied by up to two guest hunters, as further defined in the conditions page of the permit.

Clinton Lakes County Park is located at 4665 N. DeWitt Road in St. Johns. The park contains a 90-acre and 12-acre lake with a combined shoreline of approximately three miles.

