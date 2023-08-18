Busy Soccer Week End For Michigan State Teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team plays a final exhibition Sunday afternoon at Pitt. The MSU men tied Purdue Fort Wayne 2-2 in a previous exhibition. The MSU men host Loyola, Chicago to open the regular season at 7pm Thursday at DeMartin Stadium. The MSU women opened regular season play Thursday night with a 1-0 win at DeMartin over Cincinnati holding the visitors to one shot. Newcomer Gabby Mueller scored the lone Spartan goal. The MSU women host Bowling Green at 1pm this Sunday.

