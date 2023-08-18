Advertise With Us

Busy Soccer Week End For Michigan State Teams

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team plays a final exhibition Sunday afternoon at Pitt. The MSU men tied Purdue Fort Wayne 2-2 in a previous exhibition. The MSU men host Loyola, Chicago to open the regular season at 7pm Thursday at DeMartin Stadium. The MSU women opened regular season play Thursday night with a 1-0 win at DeMartin over Cincinnati holding the visitors to one shot. Newcomer Gabby Mueller scored the lone Spartan goal. The MSU women host Bowling Green at 1pm this Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski watches play during the Women's World Cup round of...
Shakeup Continues For U. S. Women’s Soccer
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Ravens Sign Free Agent Clowney
Lions season tickets sold out
Lions Cut Receiver Mims
In her debut in the Garnet and Gold, Taylor Huff made her name known as her goal in the 86th...
Court Unifies Soccer Tournament For MHSAA