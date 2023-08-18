Advertise With Us

Buckle Up for National Roller Coaster Day!

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sit tight and keep your hands in feet inside the vehicle at all times!

The Studio 10 crew is heading to new heights by celebrating National Roller Coaster Day.

However, they had to study up on their roller coaster facts before they got started.

Did you know the first roller coaster in the world was in Paris over 200 years ago in 1817?

To learn more, visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

Rite Aid
Strengthen your immune system at Rite Aid
Work it Out Wednesday: Ab Crusher
Beautiful Blooms
Breaking Down the Brat: National Bratwurst Day