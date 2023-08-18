Buckle Up for National Roller Coaster Day!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sit tight and keep your hands in feet inside the vehicle at all times!

The Studio 10 crew is heading to new heights by celebrating National Roller Coaster Day.

However, they had to study up on their roller coaster facts before they got started.

Did you know the first roller coaster in the world was in Paris over 200 years ago in 1817?

To learn more, visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

