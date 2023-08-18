Advertise With Us

‘Baby Cafe’ Opens in Charlotte

By Erin Bowling
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Diapers, rashes, and breast feeding.... may have some new parents saying ‘oh my’. However now, they don’t have to go through it alone. That’s because Friday, Baby Cafe held it’s grand opening in Charlotte.

It’s a free breast feeding support group, that comes with many other benefits.

“There’s different obstacles that moms go through. So we know that it takes a village, it takes community support.” said Laurel McCamman, a Maternal Child Health Supervisor.

Their meetings come with food, a variety of educational topics , and a monthly party.

“Our babies get to play and socialize together, and just support for breastfeeding...” said Morgan Smith, before her baby (cutely) interrupted her.

Aside from help with breast feeding, the moms News 10 spoke with today said they found a different kind of support, through friendship and shared experiences.

“I would want a new mom to know, that like our group is here to support her, and help with all phases of a baby. like there are new moms that are here, and there are older moms, and we hang out and socialize.” said Smith.

Smith meets her group at the Baby Cafe in Hastings, and says they help each other with anything from sleep to solid foods. Their lactation expert helps answer medical questions, and their informal setting helps end social isolation that some new parents experience.

“Sometimes there’s just like mom questions, or you know just family questions in general, or community questions. So it’s really a place for them to gather, and really create friendships.” said McCamman.

Latching on to new friends... and mom.

If you’d like to join a group, you can find a full list of their Michigan locations, by clicking here. All meetings are free, and informal with the option to pop in and out.

