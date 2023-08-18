Advertise With Us

Actor, Senator candidate Hill Harper hosts town hall meeting in Flint

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - After pursuing justice on television, actor Hill Harper is pursuing a political career.

Related: Hill Harper, actor on ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ is running for US Senate in Michigan

The actor is hoping to claim the U.S. Senate seat of Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Harper hosted his first town hall meeting Thursday night in Flint.

People were able to talk about how the city of Flint has handled the water crisis and changes to the criminal justice system.

Harper said it’s all about helping the community get their hand in the game of politics.

“We have to meet people where they are,” Harper said. “We have to go everywhere we need to go. To meet people where they are. And have real conversations.”

The general election for Stabenow’s seat will take place in November 2024.

