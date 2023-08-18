Accessible parking placard renewals available to purchase online for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents can now purchase accessible parking placard renewals online.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday that Michigan residents can renew a permanent disability placard on the Secretary of State’s webpage. Renewals can also be requested by mail or by scheduling a visit to a Secretary of State’s office. Temporary disability placards still require a person who needs an extension to submit a new application by mail or in person at a branch office.

“Every Michigan resident should have choices for conducting Secretary of State transactions that meet their individual needs,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Adding the option to renew accessible parking placards online removes a significant barrier to essential services for Michiganders with disabilities. We’ll continue to ensure that government works for everyone by offering more convenient ways to do business with us.”

Replacing a permanent or temporary disability placard that has been lost, stolen or destroyed can now also be done online. Organizations with permanent disability parking placards for their transport vehicles—such as rehabilitation centers/homes, home care services, and senior service programs—can now renew or replace them online.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.