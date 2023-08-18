Advertise With Us

2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A male and female have been found dead on Columbus State University campus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide.” He said it appears that the male shot and killed the female before shooting himself.

The female was found in a vehicle, and the male was found up against the tire of the vehicle, Bryan said.

Officers with Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene, along with the Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police.

Columbus State University said in a statement that the incident happened on Main Campus near the area of Lenoir Annex, and there is “is no immediate threat.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Lock your doors - Clinton County officials warn of increase in thefts from vehicles
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks subjects in tobacco store theft investigation

Latest News

President Joe Biden has opened a Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
14 of 16 alleged fake electors appear in court
FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing