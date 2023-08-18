Advertise With Us

14 of 16 alleged fake electors to appear in court

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 14 of the 16 alleged fake electors are expected to appear in Ingham County District Court Friday morning for their probable cause hearing.

All of the defendants are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against 16 Republicans. Her office claims they knowingly submitted false certificates and confirmed that they were legitimate electors despite President Joe Boden’s victory.

Each person faces eight criminal charges and up to 14 years in prison. All 16 defendants plead not guilty tot he charges against them.

Previous coverage: 9 Michiganders allegedly involved in false electors scheme appear in court

