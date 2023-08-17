Advertise With Us

Williams Expected to Miss Remainder of Lions’ Pre Season

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) walks off the field after an NFL football...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) walks off the field after an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions expect second year receiver Jameson Williams to miss the remainder of the pre season with a hamstring injury sustained in practice this week. The Lions have two pre season games remaining including this Saturday at 1pm at Ford Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars who have been practicing in Allen Park with the Lions this week. Williams also will miss the first six regular season games because of his previous NFL issues for gambling.

