Williams Expected to Miss Remainder of Lions’ Pre Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions expect second year receiver Jameson Williams to miss the remainder of the pre season with a hamstring injury sustained in practice this week. The Lions have two pre season games remaining including this Saturday at 1pm at Ford Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars who have been practicing in Allen Park with the Lions this week. Williams also will miss the first six regular season games because of his previous NFL issues for gambling.

