Thorne Wins Starting Job at Auburn

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws during an NCAA college football scrimmage,...
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws during an NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Thorne is looking for a new opportunity in college football. Team spokesman Ben Phlegar confirmed Sunday, April 30, 2023, that the two-year starter and captain has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. S(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has won the starting job at Auburn for the Eagles’ opening game September 2nd at home against UMass. Thorne beat out Robby Ashford to become the first game starter for head coach Hugh Freeze who reportedly has broken the news to both quarterbacks. Official announcement is expected soon. Thorne entered the transfer portal April 30th after spring practice at Michigan State and has one final college year of eligibility remaining.

