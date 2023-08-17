Strengthen your immune system at Rite Aid

Advertise With Us

The flu shot is an effective tool to protect against infection, especially when administered early in the season.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season is approaching and Rite Aid is here to help. The flu shot is an effective tool to protect against infection, especially when administered early in the season. Vaccination is critical for reducing and preventing the spread of infectious diseases to help keep families healthy and contribute to overall community health. It takes two weeks for antibodies to develop after receiving the vaccine and with the start of school just about that time away families should be looking to get their flue shots now.

Rite Aid pharmacists can provide guidance on which vaccines are right for each customer and advise on the right timing. Their pharmacists are all certified immunizers and can administer vaccines to anyone three years or older.

You can get your flu shot by using Rite Aid’s vaccine scheduler at https://www.riteaid.com/ to make an appointment. You can also walk into the pharmacy to get vaccines.

