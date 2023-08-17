Soldiers welcomed home at Capital Region International Airport after yearlong deployment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An emotional reunion late Wednesday night as families greeted their soldiers after a yearlong deployment in Syria.

Among those families is a Colonel welcoming home his son from his first deployment.

Colonel Russell Harden, 177th Military Police Brigade, says he can’t put his feelings into words.

“It’s a tremendous feeling of both relief and emotion to see him come home. Being where he’s been gives it a different level of understanding,” said Col. Harden.

Colonel Harden, who has been active for 36 years, recalled the toll deployment takes on a soldier.

“It’s a stressful time, but just like every other soldier. We grind the grind, we do the mission, and with God’s blessing, we all come home.”

Although Colonel Harden served himself, it didn’t stop him from worrying.

“As parents, we always worry. However, the level of confidence I had and the comfort I had in this organization is well led, its well-trained, well disciplined, and I can’t tell you what a feeling that I was able to have that probably other parents didn’t have because of that.”

The Colonel shared these words with all of the soldiers that he welcomed home. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for doing what you do for our country.”

