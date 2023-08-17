Rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain on the way
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather team is issuing an alert as rounds of thunderstorms bring heavy rain on Thursday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with the details.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 17, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1988
- Lansing Record Low: 36° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 1981
