Advertise With Us

Rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain on the way

By Darrin Rockcole and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather team is issuing an alert as rounds of thunderstorms bring heavy rain on Thursday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with the details.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Rounds of thunderstorms today

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 17, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1988
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1981

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Eaton County authorities arrest 18 people with various outstanding warrants
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Charles “Chip” Mundy
Retired sports reporter killed in head-on collision on Michigan Avenue

Latest News

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault
CATA, EATRAN hosting job fairs
Soldiers welcomed home at Capital Region International Airport after yearlong deployment
If you’re planning to head out to Jackson Field Thursday night, then you’ll be in for a treat.
Michigan National Guard conducting flyover at Jackson Field