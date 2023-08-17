Rally in support of UAW workers held in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UAW Local 652 and 724 held a rally Thursday morning to discuss what priorities are important to Union members, as they continue their negotiations with the big three auto makers—Ford, General Mothers and Stellantis.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters was there as part of his annual motorcycle tour to speak in support of the Union’s efforts.

The President of the UAW Shawn Fain said that talks are moving slowly and have yet to get wages and other economic issues. And those are important issues for local members.

Union members are seeking more than 40 percent general pay raises over four years, restoration of pension for newer hires, cost of living increases, and end to wage tiers and other benefits.

Local 652 Vice President Lena Wyeth said the bar has been set high because it’s been a long time coming.

“He definitely drew a line in the sand, for sure,” said Wyeth. “We feel if it was possible, would it have been done before? This is me personally, I feel that way. I feel like this is awesome. Let’s get after it. The me that didn’t get a raise for 13 years that always had bad contracts, I feel kinda scared. But at the same time, I feel good about it. I’m behind all of negotiators and our president. Hopefully we get there.”

The Union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expire in about a month.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.