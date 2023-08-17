Advertise With Us

Rally in support of UAW workers held in Lansing

By Erin Bowling
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UAW Local 652 and 724 held a rally Thursday morning to discuss what priorities are important to Union members, as they continue their negotiations with the big three auto makers—Ford, General Mothers and Stellantis.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters was there as part of his annual motorcycle tour to speak in support of the Union’s efforts.

The President of the UAW Shawn Fain said that talks are moving slowly and have yet to get wages and other economic issues. And those are important issues for local members.

Union members are seeking more than 40 percent general pay raises over four years, restoration of pension for newer hires, cost of living increases, and end to wage tiers and other benefits.

Local 652 Vice President Lena Wyeth said the bar has been set high because it’s been a long time coming.

“He definitely drew a line in the sand, for sure,” said Wyeth. “We feel if it was possible, would it have been done before? This is me personally, I feel that way. I feel like this is awesome. Let’s get after it. The me that didn’t get a raise for 13 years that always had bad contracts, I feel kinda scared. But at the same time, I feel good about it. I’m behind all of negotiators and our president. Hopefully we get there.”

The Union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expire in about a month.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying truck driver
Eaton County authorities arrest 18 people with various outstanding warrants
Charles “Chip” Mundy
Retired sports reporter killed in head-on collision on Michigan Avenue

Latest News

Lansing Police encountering issues with phone system
Power 96.5 to host backpack giveaway in Lansing
News 10 at 11 a.m.
Rally in support of UAW workers held in Lansing
Dean Transportation hosting hiring event in Lansing