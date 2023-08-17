Advertise With Us

Prepare for more thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, and what we’re working on

(pexels.com)
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moving through the area brought a widespread rain and some thunderstorms to the area. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki will break down when the storms will pass Mid-Michigan. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 17, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1988
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1981

