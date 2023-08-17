Advertise With Us

Power 96.5 to host backpack giveaway in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local radio station is doing what it can to make sure that kids have everything they need before they return to school.

Thursday afternoon, 96.5 is hosting their annual backpack giveaway.

The event is taking place at the Don Johnson Field House parking lot on Pennsylvania Avenue right next to Easter High School’s football field.

The giveaway is scheduled to be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. but it is first come first serve. So if you plan on getting a backpack, make sure to get there early.

This is the 13th year that the radio station has hosted the event.

