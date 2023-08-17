Advertise With Us

Perry tells residents to download weather app after EF-1 tornado takes out siren

The siren used to notify residents of severe weather in Perry was destroyed by a tornado on...
The siren used to notify residents of severe weather in Perry was destroyed by a tornado on Aug. 11, 2023.(City of Perry, Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Perry are urging the community to download an alert system.

The recommendation comes about a week after an EF-1 tornado touched down and destroyed the buildings that house the emergency sirens.

The emergency siren will be fixed, but until it is repaired, the city has no active siren. Residents are urged to download Smart 911, an alert system that’s used across the county.

More information on the status of Perry’s siren can be found here.

Jackson County authorities ask public for help identifying people involved in alleged assault

YAPPY hour at Meridian Township dog park!