Opening NBA Games Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023-24 NBA season will tip off in Denver, where the reigning champion Nuggets will raise a banner for the first time in team history before facing the Los Angeles Lakers. The league schedule was announced Thursday. The game will mark the beginning of Lebron James’ 21st NBA season. The second game opening night features the Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors. Chris Paul will be playing his first game for his new team against his former team.

